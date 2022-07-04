Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary in style - 'They said it wouldn't last' The couple tied the knot in 1999

Victoria and David Beckham marked their 23rd anniversary with a series of funny messages, with the Spice Girls star calling the former footballer her "everything".

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the fashion designer shared a sweet snap of the couple as she hit back at critics with her tongue-in-cheek tribute.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last [laughing face emoji]," she wrote. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

Victoria, 48, went on to share a series of heartwarming images of David throughout their marriage on her Stories, and she gushed that he meant everything to her. "@davidbeckham you are my everything! I love you so much [heart emoji]," she said.

David, 47, also penned an anniversary message alongside a throwback clip of the couple appearing in a Comic Relief sketch where they were interviewed by Ali G back in 2001. Asked whether he was into the Spice Girls, David coyly replied: "No, but I was into Posh."

Victoria shared this snap on their 23rd anniversary

The former England captain added in the caption: "No but I was into Posh... 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh [heart emoji] Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies.."

He continued: "I love you, we all love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

In May, during a candid interview with Grazia, Victoria touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said.

The couple have been married since 1999

The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl. They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Their marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

