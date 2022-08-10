David and Victoria Beckham's $24million Miami home rivals a seven-star hotel – inside photos The penthouse is one of many homes owned by the family

David and Victoria Beckham are back in the US with their youngest children Cruz and Harper, and are using their incredible Miami penthouse as their base while they spend time in the city.

The fashion designer has already revealed more of the $24million property than ever before since returning in August, showcasing a peek inside her home gym and dressing room – and they are just as luxurious as you would expect.

The residence is located in the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

The penthouse offers David the perfect base to work with his football team, Inter Miami, and it has allowed the family to spend time with Brooklyn and Nicola, who now live in the US. Take a look inside the luxurious home, complete with a rooftop pool, below…

Victoria revealed her dressing room in the penthouse when trying on a mini dress from her VB Body collection. The room has open wardrobes wrapping around one corner, showcasing her neatly-organised clothes, shoes and accessories, along with a curved armchair where she can sit and relax.

The couple's home gym, meanwhile, has wooden flooring with mirrors lining one wall, revealing equipment including four bikes lined up where the family could all exercise together, and a pink gym mat with an array of free weights on the floor.

It has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that wraparound the other side of the room and appear to lead out to their terrace, where two curved rattan sofas can be seen positioned against the wall.

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

