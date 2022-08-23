Strictly's Nadiya and Kai look seriously loved-up during romantic trip to Paris The duo looked radiant

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington put on an amorous display as they enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris last week.

Sharing a loved-up photo on their Instagram pages, the duo appeared to be head over heels for one another. In the sweet snap, Nadiya and Kai could be seen posing on a bridge against a stunning Parisian backdrop featuring the world-renowned Eiffel Tower.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington hold hands in sweet video

Nadiya, 32, looked lovely in her chic summer outfit as she cosied up to her beau. She opted for a pair of sculpting black leggings which she teamed with a stylish cropped cream jacket, statement sunglasses and a teeny leather bag.

Kai, meanwhile, looked particularly suave in his casual get-up featuring a pair of charcoal cargos, a grey T-shirt, a suede biker jacket and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Kai and Nadiya beamed for the camera

The smitten couple captioned their post: "From Paris with [red heart emoji]."

Eager fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Omg this is so cute!!! have the best time ever. what a bday treat for you both," whilst a second penned: "Aww look at you two."

"Favourite pair! The happiness in this picture," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Beautiful! Hope you’re having the best time."

With Kai celebrating his 27th birthday today, it's believed that the duo spent some time in the French capital by way of celebration.

The Strictly stars made a joint red carpet appearance

The couple's loved-up appearance comes after they first went public with their romance back in April. After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Strictly pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

The duo look absolutely smitten

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

The couple's romantic mini break comes amid group rehearsals ahead of the 2022 instalment of Strictly Come Dancing. Nadiya and Kai will be joining four new professional dancers as they battle it out on the Strictly dance floor.

