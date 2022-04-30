Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington reveal they are in a relationship – full story The Strictly pair had sparked rumours lasting for months

Rumours have been swirling about whether Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are in a relationship, and Nadiya has finally confirmed the news.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now". She continued; "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington share romantic dance amid dating rumours

She also revealed that the budding couple have earned the support of their cast-mates, and had even gone on date nights to watch their fellow stars perform.

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from fiancé, Matija Škarabot, who she shares a five-year-old daughter, Mila, with.

"You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately we grew apart," she explained.

Kai and Nadiya have been dating for a "couple of months"

But she added that the former couple were determined to have a "good relationship" in order to make sure that their daughter is the "happiest child".

She said: "Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities."

Ahead of the opening night of the Strictly Professionals Live Tour Kai and Nadiya shared a flirty exchange in the comments, and both tagged one another with a heart emoji.

Nadiya chose to go for a white one, while Kai opted for a blue one. The pair both shared the same photo of them dancing together, with Nadiya in a dress fit for a showgirl, while Kai rocked a full suit.

The pair had dropped hints that they were together

Nadiya wrote: "Can't wait @strictlycomedancinglive. It's opening night and I am so excited to finally perform for you."

Kai quickly left a flirty response, writing: "Let's go," with a heart and winking face emoji.

Kai had a similar caption, as he wrote: "Tonight’s the night @strictlycomedancinglive pro tour opening. Salford we are ready," and Nadiya playfully responded by writing: "Can't wait," alongside a heart emoji.

