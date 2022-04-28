Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have flirty exchange – and fans have noticed The pair seemingly confirmed a relationship

Rumours about whether Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are in a relationship have been swirling for months, and they may have thrown more fuel on the fire.

Ahead of the opening night of the Strictly Professionals Live Tour they shared a flirty exchange in the comments, and both tagged one another with a heart emoji. Nadiya chose to go for a white one, while Kai opted for a blue one. The pair both shared the same photo of them dancing together, with Nadiya in a dress fit for a showgirl, while Kai rocked a full suit.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington share romantic dance routine

Nadiya wrote: "Can't wait @strictlycomedancinglive. It's opening night and I am so excited to finally perform for you."

Kai quickly left a flirty response, writing: "Let's go," with a heart and winking face emoji.

Kai had a similar caption, as he wrote: "Tonight’s the night @strictlycomedancinglive pro tour opening. Salford we are ready," and Nadiya playfully responded by writing: "Can't wait," alongside a heart emoji.

The pair left some flirty comments for one another

And fans were quick to pick up on the flirting, as one enthused: "Gorgeous couple! Have a fantastic time!," and a second added: "You guys are so cute!"

A third said: "Wow, you two look great together really," and a fourth penned: "Gorgeous couple! Have a fantastic night."

The pair seemingly confirmed a relationship earlier this month

Earlier this month, Nadiya confirmed she was seeing someone following her split from her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, as she posted a photo of her and her new beau at a restaurant holding hands across the table and added a love-heart emoji at the bottom of the snap.

However, Nadiya was sure to keep the identity of her mystery man private, as she refrained from showing his face or tagging them in the post which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Fans will no doubt be wondering if the dancer's date is in fact fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington, as the pair have been the centre of relationship reports since the beginning of 2022, shortly before the Strictly Come Dancing official tour hit the road.

In addition, Nadiya and Kai have been snapped in photos obtained by MailOnline in recent weeks, showing the pair getting cosy at a dinner in Sheffield and, earlier this month, walking hand in hand through an airport.

