Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova gushes about romance with Kai Widdrington after sweet reunion The Strictly stars went public with their relationship this year

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington kept their romance out of the spotlight for months, but now it seems the Strictly Come Dancing stars are ready to be open about their relationship.

Following a few days away in Italy, 32-year-old Nadiya shared a sweet snap of Kai planting a kiss on her cheek while she coyly cuddled up to him after one of his dance shows. "What an opening night [clap emoji]. The proudest girlfriend," she wrote across the image.

The lovebirds first found themselves at the centre of relationship reports at the beginning of 2022, shortly before the Strictly Come Dancing official tour hit the road.

After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship for the first time in April, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this year

She also revealed that the budding couple have earned the support of their cast-mates, and had even gone on date nights to watch their fellow stars perform.

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from fiancé, Matija Škarabot, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Mila.

"You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately we grew apart," she explained.

