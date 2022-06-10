Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington make surprise comment about their relationship The couple reportedly began dating last year

Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have remained tight-lipped since reports of their romance began circulating last year, but the couple have now made a surprising confession about the relationship.

The couple attended the opening night of Matthew Bourne's thriller play The Car Man at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday and told MailOnline that they are "very happy".

Nadiya, 32, then added: "I think you can tell yourself."

Nadiya looked stunning for her and Kai's rare night out, choosing to wear a blue satin dress with laced hem detail. The mother-of-one opted to wear her hair straight and wore a stunning pair of lace ankle boots, that perfectly matched the dress.

The couple looked gorgeous as they stepped out on Thursday night

Kai, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue suit, which he wore with a white T-shirt and Gucci trainers.

The couple's comments will no doubt come as a surprise for Strictly fans, who have loved seeing their relationship blossom, although they have remained incredibly private about it throughout the year.

Back in April, Nadiya confirmed the news for the first time, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Rumours of the couple dating began last year

She also revealed that the budding couple have earned the support of their cast-mates, and had even gone on date nights to watch their fellow stars perform.

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from fiancé, Matija Škarabot, who she shares a five-year-old daughter, Mila, with.

"You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately we grew apart," she explained.