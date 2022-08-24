Gisele Bündchen pens the sweetest message to Tom Brady's eldest son - and it's emotional Te Amo!

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to celebrate her young stepson's birthday, and what she said is so sweet!

Taking to her Instagram page this week, which boasts up to 19.6 million followers, the stunning star posted a precious photo of her two young children, Benjamin, and Vivian, alongside their half-sibling Jack, the birthday boy.

Gisele, 42, captioned the photo: "Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you!" She continued: "I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo", followed by a heart emoji.

Famous faces took to the comments to celebrate Jack's birthday, including Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina who wrote: "Happy birthday hunny… only love #familyfirst"

Gisele's pro-athlete husband Tom Brady also took to Instagram to celebrate his sweet son's birthday. Tom, 45, posted a picture of his eldest son who rocked a dapper golfing look.

He said: "Happy birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are."

He continued: "You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th birthday Jack."

Actress Kate Hudson also wished Jack a happy birthday and said: "Omg he's so big! How did that happen so fast?"

Tom co-parents Jack with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. The two welcomed Jack in 2007 but separated in late 2006. Since then, Tom has moved on and found love with his now wife, Gisele.

Tom married Gisele in 2009, with the intimate ceremony taking place in Santa Monica, California. The famous couple share 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian together.

