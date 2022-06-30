Gisele stops fans in their tracks with striking new modeling photos The model delivered one of her most impressive looks yet

Gisele Bundchen certainly knows how to make an impression and her latest look ensured all eyes were on her.

The Brazilian star showed off her model physique in a series of snapshots for Dust magazine - and she's never looked or felt better.

Gisele took to Instagram to share the black and white images of her in which she was flashing her incredibly long legs and very toned abs.

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

Fans commented with heart emojis and called her "perfection" and demanded she reveal all her diet, fitness and beauty secrets.

While she is a picture of health now, the mom-of-two recently opened up about a time in her life when she wasn't taking care of herself.

The 41-year-old opened up to British Vogue about her secret health woes during the height of her modeling career in her 20s, which saw her suffer from "crippling anxiety and panic attacks" and left her feeling like she had hit "rock bottom" amid her unhealthy lifestyle.

Gisele's fans wanted to know her beauty secrets

"From the outside, it looked like I had everything, and I was just 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I'd hit rock bottom," she told the magazine.

Gisele's health was in such decline that a friend recommended she seek help from a naturopath, who immediately prescribed an all-encompassing detox.

The star now says that she feels better than ever and credits exercise, eating right and positive thinking for her fabulous appearance.

Gisele shares her children with husband Tom Brady

In her interview with Forbes Brazil, she revealed: "I feel better now than I did when I was 20.

"As I matured, I came to understand that the body is our temple and everything we eat, how often we exercise and especially our thoughts affect our health."

She continued: "Watching thoughts and consuming positive content are essential things to keep our energy frequency high and have a better quality of life."

