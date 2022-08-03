Gisele wishes Tom Brady a happy birthday with heartfelt message and family photo The couple are more in love than ever

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as the pro-athlete turned 45.

The Brazilian model paid tribute to her husband in an Instagram post which included a photo of him carrying their two children, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, nine.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life."

Fans commented with celebratory messages which read: "Such a beautiful family," and "happy birthday to you".

His birthday is his first since he retired after the Super Bowl earlier this year. However, his retirement only lasted 40 days and he then announced his return to Tampa Bay.

In a recent interview with Variety, the NFL star was asked when he will step away from football for good and he said: "I really don't. I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely."

Gisele paid tribute to Tom on his birthday

"I've realized I don't have five years left," he added. "I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

Gisele is supportive of Tom's decision and she was quick to comment when he announced he was back in the game.

"Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" she wrote on social media. Her message was quickly liked by nearly ten thousand people, and many thanked her for her support.

Gisele is a proud mom to her two children

"We all appreciate your support to support Tom," one wrote, whilst another added: "Thank you Gisele!! You have given us such a gift! We are so grateful."

