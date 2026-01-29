Gisele Bündchen marks baby boy's first birthday with touching tribute

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her youngest son's birthday with a touching tribute to the one-year-old, whom she welcomed with her husband, Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share several photos of the tiny tot, whose name has not yet been revealed. "I can't believe it’s already been over a year since you came to bless our lives. Thank you, God, for so much," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Birthday boy The first photo saw her baby sat on a toy horse with a "Happy Birthday" balloon floating in the background. In another shot, he sat with his dad, Joaquim, on a mat in a jiu-jitsu studio, wearing matching gis with the instructor.



© Instagram Baby bliss Another picture featured the baby being held by his proud grandfather, Gisele's dad Valdir Bündchen, and a fourth showed her two older children, Benjamin and Vivienne, cuddling with the tot.



© Instagram Organized chaos The 45-year-old has been incredibly private about her third pregnancy, yet shared rare insight into what it was like having a newborn again with Vogue in May 2025. "Getting my hair and makeup done makes me feel like I'm on vacation: with a baby, the nights are so short that I've hardly brushed my hair these past few months!" she admitted.

© Instagram Priceless moments "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm regaining control of my schedule. As every new mom knows, it's incredible how much sleep, or lack thereof, can change everything!" she added. "But again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my children and enjoy every moment with them is priceless."

© Instagram Upheaval Gisele shares Benjamin, 16, and Vivienne, 13, with her ex-husband, NFL legend Tom Brady. The pair married in 2009, yet went their separate ways in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. She went on to fall for Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor, and they welcomed their baby in early 2025 before tying the knot in December of the same year.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Parting ways "It's like a death and a rebirth," she told Vanity Fair of her divorce. "It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she continued. "When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."