Gisele Bündchen reflects on year ahead with baby and new husband: 'So much love'

Gisele Bündchen reflected on the importance of family in an emotional Instagram carousel on Tuesday, and included glimpses of her young son and two older kids, Vivian and Benjamin.

The supermodel shared several pictures of her 11-month-old son, whose name is yet to be revealed, as well as snaps of her new husband, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December, more than two years after they started dating.

"As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family. May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures," she began in the caption.

"May you find the courage to honor your heart's calling and to know and love yourself more deeply. Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here's to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love."

See a glimpse of Gisele's private pregnancy journey below...

The carousel included a photo of her son listening to her father, Valdir Bündchen, play guitar for him, as well as a snap of her two older kids in the pool with their baby brother. Another picture showed Joaquim lying down on a yoga mat as he held his son in the air, and a photo of the baby on a pony ride with his mother.

The 45-year-old's message comes just weeks after she reflected on the year that passed, on motherhood and on love.

"As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything – my time, my priorities, my heart," she wrote. "I'm grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can't fully hold."

"Thank you, 2025," she continued. "I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what's next."

Gisele's life has taken several unexpected turns recent years, following her split from her husband, NFL star Tom Brady. The duo were married for 13 years and welcomed Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, together.

Tom is also a father to Jack, 18, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Tom and Gisele went their separate ways in 2022, with the Brazilian beauty sharing a statement announcing the news.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart," she wrote. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

The athlete shared his own statement on social media, writing that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way".

"We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."