Gary Barlow makes rare comment about marriage as he gets candid about depression The Take That star chatted with Rob Brydon

Gary Barlow has reflected on one of the most difficult chapters in his career as he discussed the highs and lows of Take That during a candid chat with Welsh comedian and actor Rob Brydon.

MORE: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look so in love in photos taken by son Daniel during family holiday

Speaking on the latest episode of Brydon &, a Spotify exclusive podcast, the musician opened up about his experience being in the 90s band.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss

"Early on in your career you think, 'Wow we're the luckiest people in the world,' but you know it's not going to last forever," he said, adding: "When it came to an end, there were many upsides to being in a band.

"One of those upsides is when you're coming out of a period like I've been in. To sit alongside my bandmates and brothers again, I needed it so much. I don't ever remember wanting to be in a band in the 90s, it was always me just going around the clubs singing."

MORE: Gary Barlow stuns fans with beautiful picture of 'cute' wife Dawn

SEE: Gary Barlow shares intimate glimpse inside 22nd anniversary celebrations

Formed in 1990, Take That was originally made up of five members; Gary, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams. At the height of their fame, Robbie left the band in June 1995 to embark on a solo career.

The remaining group members carried on but went their separate ways in February 1996. Take That then got back together for the ITV documentary Take That: For the Record in 2005, with Jason leaving them in 2014.

"When I was coming out of this ten-year gap, I did some solo stuff after that but there were five years where I didn't even sing, I'd refuse to sing," added Gary.

Gary with his wife Dawn

The singer is happily married to wife Dawn, whom he met back in 1995 when she was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, Emily and Daisy.

READ: Gary Barlow details 'harder and tougher' lockdown experience in emotional post

Asked if he was "properly depressed," the 51-year-old replied: "I never actually went to see anybody, when I look back on it, strangely as life does with these things, it was the best time of my life.

"I had two kids and was happily married so it was hard. I was walking out of the house and into the studio, some days I'd go lie under the piano.

"That was my key to everything, the piano was where it started for me and has always got me out of trouble. Music has always been the thing."

Brydon & is a Spotify Exclusive Podcast with new episodes airing every Thursday. You can listen here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.