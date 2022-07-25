Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look so in love in photos taken by son Daniel during family holiday The couple share three children together

Gary Barlow and wife Dawn have been married for over two decades, and are still totally smitten with one another.

MORE: Gary Barlow stuns fans with beautiful picture of 'cute' wife Dawn

Last week, the Take That star gave his fans an intimate glimpse into his personal life by sharing pictures from the couple's family holiday, which also happened to fall on Dawn's 52nd birthday – and they looked completely besotted!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss

After marking her birthday on Thursday, Gary shared a few more snapshots – taken by their son Daniel - from their sun-soaked family break. "We're currently enjoying a family holiday," he said alongside a series of photos from a hike.

MORE: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look so in love during special family occasion

SEE: Gary Barlow shares intimate glimpse inside 22nd anniversary celebrations

"As well as spending as much time as possible with everyone I also see a holiday as a great opportunity for exercise.

"I often simply don't have enough hours in a day due to work. Holiday means early mornings for me and a chance to try new ways of moving. Hikes, classes etc etc and wherever possible do it with the fam. Here's a few shots of D and me hiking - photography by Dan."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Enjoy your holiday, Barlow family [heart emoji]." Another said: "Awww this is so beautiful, enjoy the rest of your holiday @officialgarybarlow and keep on sharing your holiday snaps with us all."

Gary shared these pictures with his wife Dawn

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight - so the holiday posts were a special surprise for fans. The couple, who married in 2000, are parents to Daniel, 21, Emily, 20, and 13-year-old Daisy.

Earlier this year, Gary and Dawn celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and enjoyed a lovely evening at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. "Anniversary celebrations start here," the musician remarked alongside a snap of his hand and his wedding band.

He then shared a picture of their delicious dessert, which had the words, "Happy Anniversary," inked on. Thanking everyone for their well-wishes, Gary remarked: "We had a lovely night. Thank you for all your kind messages [heart emoji]."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.