Gary Barlow has echoed the thoughts of thousands across the UK amid the ongoing lockdown in an emotional post. Taking to his social media pages on Thursday, the Take That singer shared a candid picture of himself deep in thought as he touched upon "this tough time".

In the caption, the 49-year-old wrote: "I hope everyone's ok and coping with the current situation. Lockdown definitely feels harder and tougher this time.

"I have to admit, it takes me a while to get going some days. Not like me. I have to keep reminding myself that this will be over. All the things we miss and love will be given back to us. And we will appreciate them like never before."

His fans were able to relate, with one writing: "I know that feeling, remember we are being kept safe not locked in xx." A second post read: "I feel you. Same here. Some days are good, some are bad. But we all stick together and we are there for each other."

The singer uploaded this candid photo as he shared his lockdown experience

Another follower remarked: "You're always so caring and considerate of your fans Gary, that's why we love you so much. Take time for yourself when you can and just think forward to when everything will be back to normal again soon. Stay strong."

Despite the current lockdown, Gary and his wife Dawn made sure they marked their 21st wedding anniversary in a special way. On Tuesday, pop star shared a series of photos from home where the couple enjoyed glasses of Ruinart Champagne and tiny chocolate and raspberry cupcakes.

Gary shared this sweet snapshot to make his 21st wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Gary had revealed that Dry January was put on hold as he marked the special occasion, writing: "Dry Jan gone on pause - happy anniversary."

Earlier on in the day, the doting husband posted a black-and-white picture of his and Dawn's wrists, with their matching tattoos on display. "Happy 21st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife and best friend. Here's to the adventure continuing," he gushed in the caption.

