Gary Barlow shares intimate glimpse inside 22nd anniversary celebrations with wife Dawn The couple have marked 22 years of wedded bliss

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn made sure they marked their 22nd wedding anniversary celebrations in style! After paying the sweetest tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, the Take That star whisked his wife to the lavish Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park for an evening at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

"Anniversary celebrations start here," the musician remarked alongside a snap of his hand and his wedding band. He then shared a picture of their delicious dessert, which had the words, "Happy Anniversary," inked on.

Thanking everyone for their well-wishes, Gary remarked: "We had a lovely night. Thank you for all your kind messages [heart emoji]."

On his Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old uploaded a series of precious throwback snaps with his beloved – something he can only do sparingly.

"This is the only day I can get away with posting pictures of Mrs B," he joked alongside one.

One of the snaps Gary shared on his wedding anniversary

Earlier, Gary had shared three photos with his fans, the first showing the pair with drinks and smiling for the camera. The final two images were taken on the day they first met, back in 1988.

"Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs. B," he wrote. "Well, what a time we've had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here's to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988!!! Shocking!!! [red love hearts]."

The couple dined at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Gary and Dawn – a dancer on Take That’s 1995 Nobody Else tour – were married in 2000 and are parents to Daniel, 21, Emily, 19, and 12-year-old Daisy. In August 2012, they shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn.

