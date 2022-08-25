Alessandra Ambrosio looks divine in tiny lilac bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio took Instagram by storm thanks to her gorgeous new pictures.

The Brazilian bombshell and former Victoria's Secret Angel posted a stunning series of snaps to her 11.3 million followers.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in white bikini for Brazil yacht party

Alessandra, 41, showed off her lithe figure whilst posing in the Blue Cave in Montenegro. In one picture, the beautiful brunette, who wore a lovely lilac swimsuit, lay in the crystal ocean water - with her fabulous figure stealing the show.

In another snap, the fashion icon showed her toned stomach and supermodel legs.

Brazilian model Ana Beatriz Barros, who has worked for the likes of GUESS and Victoria’s Secret, commented on her angel buddy's post with a fire and heart emoji. Followers of the supermodel mom-of-two also commented on the post.

The model shared these snaps on social

One user wrote: "stunning! Love the purple and your necklaces", meanwhile, another user wrote: "So gorgeous", followed by a trail of emojis.

Alessandra has been soaking it up in the sun recently, with the TV personality posting other gorgeous pictures at the sea - lucky girl!

And the Brazilian beauty has also had a reason to celebrate. The star took to her Instagram to wish her lookalike daughter, Anja Louise, a happy 14th birthday.

The spectacular model last month

Alongside pictures of the two having a wonderful time, she said: "Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in the world @anjalouise.a.m !!! I'm so lucky to be your mom and my love for you is infinite"

She continued: "I love you and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!!" Superstar singer Anitta wrote: "Happy bday Anja u the sweetest", and commented "Loooove"

Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Lily Aldridge, also took the time to celebrate Anja's birthday. She kindly commented: "Happy birthday sweetest @anjalouise.a.m", with adoring emojis trailing behind.

