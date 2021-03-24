Alessanda Ambrosio shares incredibly sweet beach photos with her lookalike daughter Alessandra is mom to two children

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio has shared adorable pictures with her 12-year-old lookalike daughter Anja.

The supermodel mom-of-two shared a series of snaps taken at a holiday home in Malibu, just outside Los Angeles.

The pictures showed the mom and daughter wrapped up in sheepskin sweaters, with Anja caught on the balcony taking her own pictures of the clear blue ocean waters.

"All the snuggles," Alessandra captioned the post, tagging her daughter who is a burgeoning model herself.

Anja is one of several child models who are following in their famous parents' footsteps.

Coco Rocha's five-year-old tot Ioni made her modelling debut in French childrenswear brand Bonpoint's show in 2017 while Cindy Crawford's teen daughter Kaia Gerber has embarked on a successful career in the industry.

Helena Christensen's son Mingus also walked the runway in 2020 appearing in Tommy Hilfiger show.

In 2017, Alessanda and Anja were revealed to be the new faces of Jordache women's and girls' collections, and the Victoria's Secret Angel shared her joy at working with her "best friend."

"(Anja) has so much energy and is silly and makes everyone laugh," said Alessandra.

"I don't know if I would even consider it work as we really got to goof around and play on the set. I really enjoyed standing on the side and watching her do her own thing as well.

"I think the final images really show the bond we have as well as how much fun we have spending time with each other."

The Brazilian beauty also has son Noah, eight, with her fiance Jamie Mazur.

