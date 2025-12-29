Dua Lipa leads the stars escaping the snow for the sand

As winter weather intensified over the Christmas season, some of Hollywood's biggest stars opted to escape the cold and chase the sunshine instead.

Everyone from Dua Lipa to Jessica Alba took a tropical trip over the holidays to escape the winter blues, armed with several swimwear options and a readiness to relax. Join us as we uncover which A-listers enjoyed a vacation far away from the bitter cold.

See more celebrity vacations below...

WATCH: Celebrities on Holiday 2025

© Instagram Dua Lipa The pop superstar enjoyed a romantic getaway to Mexico with her fiancé, Callum Turner, and shared several bikini photos from their vacation. In one photo, Dua wore a black bikini while standing in front of the mirror, followed by a picture of her on the beach clad in an animal print bikini. "My suitcase stays packed," she quipped in the caption. The "Don't Start Now" singer added photos of the local wildlife, as well as some of her actor fiancé, who popped the question around Christmastime in 2024.



Alessandra Ambrosio The Victoria's Secret model showcased her toned figure in a black and brown patterned bikini, as she posed alongside her friend during a visit to Fernando de Noronha, the volcanic archipelago off the coast of Brazil. "Holiday season officially starts," she wrote, followed by another series of photos of her tropical vacation. "Feeling the energy of Noronha and being blessed by salty water, sunsets and this magical island!" the caption read.

© Instagram Jessica Alba The Honey actress traveled to Cabo in Mexico with her three kids, Honor, Haven and Hayes, and soaked up the sun by the beach. "A few more moments from the best week with my favorite humans," Jessica wrote in her social media post, alongside a snap of her in a red patterned bikini and a matching kimono cover with a broad-brimmed hat for sun protection. Other photos showed Jessica spending time on the beach with her kids, clad in an emerald green bikini.

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum The German supermodel enjoyed her trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean with her rocker husband, Tom Kaulitz, after spending Christmas with her four kids in snowy New York. Heidi and Tom took several trips to the beach, with the blonde beauty opting to forgo a bikini top on one occasion.



© Instagram Chloe Bailey The Grown-ish star stunned in orange during her tropical vacation, clad in a bright-colored bikini with a matching sarong. "Sun's out, buns out!!!!" she wrote in the caption, alongside snaps of her impromptu photoshoot on the sand.

