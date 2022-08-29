Taylor Swift will release 'brand new album' called Midnights in October

Taylor Swift dropped a bombshell at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday - she would be releasing a "brand new album" on 21 October 2022.

MORE: Joe Alwyn opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift in very rare interview

The news came out of the blue for fans as she shared the details at the end of her acceptance speech for the Video of the Year Award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals details of new album

"I made up my mind that if you were this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st," she said to screams in the stadium.

Taylor then took to social media at midnight east coast time to reveal more information, including confirming that this would be an album of brand new material ,and not a rerecording of her previous work.

MORE: Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she shared on her website.

The album will come almost a year after her last release, the rerecording of Grammy nominated album Red. Red was released in 2012 but Taylor has chosen to re-record her first six albums after the masters - owned at the time by her then record label - were first sold to Scooter Braun and then another holding company, meaning she no longer owns the records herself.

Taylor shared the news with fans at the end of her speech

However, she owns the lyrics which meant she could rerecord them, leading to the Taylor's Version albums.

Her 2008 album Fearless was the first to be released in April 2021 but Red (Taylor's Version) came seven months later.

Midnights will be released on 21 October

As well as the original 16 tracks, Red (Taylor's Version) featured additional songs including nine additional 'From the Vault' tracks that include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran.

It also featured the original 10-minute version of the beloved ballad All Too Well. She also revealed that she had written and directed a short movie that tells the story of All Too Well to coincide with the upcoming release; that video won four awards at Sunday's VMAs.