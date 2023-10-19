Taylor Swift's $150m property portfolio is out of this world: from New York to Nashville

As a musical sensation reportedly worth $740 million, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Taylor Swift, 33, would invest some of her fortune into bricks and mortar. The singer has an impressive real estate portfolio, estimated to be worth $150 million, with properties in New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles, to name a few.

As the eyes of the world continue to follow the star's budding relationship with Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce, the Eras tour superstar's fans will be interested in how her portfolio continues to expand. Take a tour of the singer's epic property purchases here...

Her Music Row penthouse

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Taylor bought her first home at the center of Nashville's Music Row for $1.99million when she was just 20. The 3,240-square-foot condo overlooked the city and was ideally situated for her to establish her music career.

The star reportedly designed the home to feel "whimsically girlie" with a vintage Alice in Wonderland feel.

Her Greek Revival-style estate

© Alamy Taylor Swift's Nashville home comes with its own guesthouse

In 2011, the singer bought a 5,600-square-foot, Greek Revival-style mansion on almost six acres for her parents in the elite suburb of Forest Hills for $2.5 million that she still owns.

Her Nashville bolthole also offers a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, with high ceilings, herringbone floors, and marble fireplaces.

Her Los Angeles pad

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

By 2011, Taylor was spending a lot of time in Los Angeles for work, so she bought a $3.55million property in Beverly Hills, which she sold a few years later. She also bought a mid-century modern home in LA in 2012, however, she sold it for almost $1million in profit in 2018.

In 2015, Taylor splashed out $25million on the historic Samuel Goldwyn Mansion in Beverly Hills. In honor of the film producer's award-winning career, Taylor restored the property to its original 1934 condition, and it now has Los Angeles landmark status ensuring the home will never be significantly changed or demolished.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Her Rhode Island mansion

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Back in 2013, when she was still just 24, Taylor paid in cash for a 12,000-square-foot beachfront mansion in Rhode Island's Watch Hill.

Costing $17.75million it has been the setting for several of Taylor's parties with her famous friends, as well as those now-infamous photos of her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston wearing an 'I heart T.S.' vest as they celebrated Independence Day in 2016.

The home's views are a real spectacle reaching out 700m from the shoreline. The property also features seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a stunning swimming pool.

The star's New York penthouses

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Taylor spends much of her time in New York and bought two penthouses in the star-studded neighborhood of Tribeca for $20million in 2014.

The savvy star combined the two properties to create one huge penthouse with 8,309 square feet of living space, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms. In 2015, Taylor bought an $18million townhouse next door, and in 2018 she added to her impressive Manhattan real estate portfolio by purchasing another apartment in the same building for $9.75million. Phew!

The combined New York penthouse complex, which she purchased from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, features 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a billiards room, and a stunning sweeping staircase. According to Page Six, the generous star offered this property to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner amidst her public divorce from Joe Jonas.

The neighboring penthouse, estimated to be worth $18 million, is the epitome of luxury with a home theatre, guest suite, gym, and roof terrace.

© Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make a public appearance in New York City

Eagle-eyed Swifties will have taken note of the Tribeca apartment on the coveted Franklin Street that Taylor and her new beau Travis stepped out from earlier this week. In 2018 the award-winning singer bought this additional three-bedroom loft on the same floor as her penthouse conversion.

