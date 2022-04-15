Conversations with Friends star Joe Alwyn opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift in very rare interview The actor has rarely spoken about his relationship with the pop star

Although Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016, the pair have kept their relationship incredibly private, rarely speaking about it in interviews and leaving us to try and gather clues from Taylor’s hit albums! However, Joe has opened up about their relationship in a very rare interview.

MORE: Conversations With Friends: cast, release date and trailer for the new Sally Rooney adaptation

Chatting to Elle magazine, he spoke about why the pair are so private, explaining: "It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Conversations With Friends is here

While speaking about relationships, he previously told Deadline: "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship. But I think one of the interesting things about [author Sally Rooney's] writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.

"So I think as a conversation it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking."

Joe opened up about keeping their relationship private

Taylor previously opened up about their relationship in her documentary Miss Americana, after speaking about disappearing from the public eye before releasing her album Folklore. She said: "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Everything you need to know about Downton Abbey star’s new BBC drama Life After Life

"We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.