Vanessa Bryant shares family joy after devastating loss as fans send support The wife of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant shared a sweet snap

Vanessa Bryant has revealed that she has welcomed a new member of her family - a German Shepherd puppy named Loki.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant supported by fans after bittersweet goodbye to daughter Natalia

The wife of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant shared a sweet snap with her daughters Natalia Capri and Bianka alongside Loki, captioning the post: "My girls are happy. Big Boy~ Loki."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant makes bittersweet Kobe Bryant discovery

Friends and fans were quick to comment with many calling him "handsome" and "a cutie" while others shared how much they "loved" the picture of the happy family.

In the pic, Loki had his mouth open and looked straight into the camera as the girls held him still, while a second pic saw Natalia cuddled into his neck while her younger sisters smiled alongside her.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's epic walk-in closet at family home will blow your mind

MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares sweetest photo of daughter Bianka

Vanessa recently paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, NBA star Kobe, and their daughter Gigi in a reflective new post.

"My babies. My world. 2 years ago," she captioned the snap which saw them at a Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game, which they attended just weeks before they died.

The family welcomed a new addition

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on 26 January 2020.

Vanessa has been open about the "unimaginable" pain she has suffered following the deaths of her husband and daughter.

Loki has joined the family

Talking to People, she said: "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward.

"Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She added: "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.