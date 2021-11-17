Vanessa Bryant reacts to challenging news about lawsuit over leaked Kobe crash photos The star lost her husband and her daughter in 2020

Vanessa Bryant had a powerful message to deliver after she received some disappointing news in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

The widow of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, was told she must turn over four years of therapy records in her case over photos of the helicopter crash site where her husband and her daughter both died.

But despite the news, Vanessa insists she will not back down.

She is suing the county and others for damages over the images which she says have caused her emotional distress and mental anguish.

However, this roadblock won't stop her. The day after the ruling on Monday, Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Kobe alongside one of his most famous quotes: "We don't quit. We don't cower. We don't run. We endure and conquer."

The tragic helicopter crash happened in January 2020 and took the lives of Kobe, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

She is seeking damages following the revelation that eight deputies from the Sheriff's department allegedly took photos of the victims and the site and shared them with unauthorized people.

In her deposition, Vanessa said: "The impact of the helicopter crash was so damaging, I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement."

The county are fighting and disputing Vanessa's claims that "the photograph-related actions or inactions proximately caused the allegedly severe and continuing emotional distress for which [Vanessa] seeks monetary compensation."

The trial is scheduled for 22 February 2022, and Vanessa must turn over her therapy records by 29 November 2021.

