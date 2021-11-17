Hannah Hargrave
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa delivered an emotional message after receiving upsetting news in the lawsuit over leaked photos of her late husband's helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant had a powerful message to deliver after she received some disappointing news in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.
The widow of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, was told she must turn over four years of therapy records in her case over photos of the helicopter crash site where her husband and her daughter both died.
MORE: Vanessa Bryant supported by fans after bittersweet goodbye to daughter Natalia
But despite the news, Vanessa insists she will not back down.
WATCH: Vanessa Bryant makes emotional Kobe Bryant discovery
She is suing the county and others for damages over the images which she says have caused her emotional distress and mental anguish.
However, this roadblock won't stop her. The day after the ruling on Monday, Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Kobe alongside one of his most famous quotes: "We don't quit. We don't cower. We don't run. We endure and conquer."
MORE: Vanessa Bryant makes heartfelt confession about daughters after Kobe Bryant death
MORE: Vanessa Bryant's home is a work of art – see photo
The tragic helicopter crash happened in January 2020 and took the lives of Kobe, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Vanessa lost both her husband and her daughter in the helicopter crash
She is seeking damages following the revelation that eight deputies from the Sheriff's department allegedly took photos of the victims and the site and shared them with unauthorized people.
RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham surprise Vanessa Bryant's children with incredible gift
MORE: Vanessa Bryant hits out at famous rapper over insensitive Kobe Bryant lyrics
In her deposition, Vanessa said: "The impact of the helicopter crash was so damaging, I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement."
Kobe and Gianna were survived by Vanessa and her three other children
The county are fighting and disputing Vanessa's claims that "the photograph-related actions or inactions proximately caused the allegedly severe and continuing emotional distress for which [Vanessa] seeks monetary compensation."
The trial is scheduled for 22 February 2022, and Vanessa must turn over her therapy records by 29 November 2021.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.