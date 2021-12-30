Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Gigi and Kobe Bryant on poignant anniversary The star lost her husband and her daughter in 2020

Vanessa Bryant has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gigi, in a reflective new post.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of Kobe and Bryant at the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game, which they attended just weeks before they died.

The pair were all smiles as they sat with their arms around each other at the game, and alongside the picture, Vanessa wrote: "My babies. My world. 2 years ago."

Kobe and Gigi died on 26 January 2020 after the helicopter they were in crashed north of Los Angeles.

Vanessa marked her second Christmas without Kobe and Gigi last week, and shared another touching tribute to them.

The doting mom posted a family picture featuring herself, Kobe, Gigi, and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Vanessa Bryant marked the second anniversary of Gigi and Kobe Bryant attending the basketball game

The caption underneath the photo read: "Always together, never apart, together forever in our hearts".

Fans flocked to the comments section to send their support to Vanessa and her family, with one writing: "Always remember," while another wrote: "Sending so much love to you." A third added: "Always and forever together."

Earlier in the year, Vanessa opened up about the "unimaginable" pain following the deaths of her husband and daughter.

Gigi and Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020

Talking to People, she said: "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.

"But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She added: "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

