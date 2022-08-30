Angelina Jolie details special aspect of her home in heartfelt tribute So touching!

A home can tell a lot about a person, and while Angelina Jolie is very reserved when it comes to details about her personal life, she gave fans a rare glimpse into an aspect of her home that she truly treasures.

The star doesn't often share insights of either her family life or peeks into her home, so fans were quick to express gratitude for her candid post.

Angelina took to Instagram to share with fans a very special photo she has framed in her residence that she holds near her heart, honoring one of her favorite artists.

The post captures a photo of a polaroid portrait of the Maleficent lead posing alongside popular contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, who is a beloved fixture in the art community.

The photo, which was taken in Italy, sees the actress donning her signature oversized black sunglasses, smiling as she poses next to the Chinese documentarian.

She shared the photo alongside a heartfelt tribute to Ai, writing in her caption: "I have this up in my home. Makes me smile and think of the brave creative spirit that is Ai Weiwei."

Angelina had nothing but praise for the artist

Then she added: "My friend @jr took this when we all found each other in Venice and Ai was beginning the project that is now being shown."

The activist recently debuted a brand new medium at his latest show in Venice, which is running alongside the 59th Venice Art Biennale and created in collaboration with Abbazia di San Giorgio Maggiore-Benedicti Claustra Onlus, Berengo Studio and Fondazione Berengo.

The show-stopping exhibition is titled Human Comedy, Memento Mori

He unveiled his first-ever sculptures in glass, which were three years in the making, honoring the exhibition's location by utilizing Murano glass for the impressive project.

Fans loved the rare insight into Angelina's home and her passions beyond acting, taking to the comments to write: "That is amazing," and: "Beautifully creative," as well as: "Quite impressive!"

