Top 8 celebrity back to school photos 2022: Angelina Jolie, Gabrielle Union & more

It's that time of the year again when heading back to school is right around the corner. With the stationary shop done, the summer schoolwork completed and a new year ahead to look forward to, parents are waving their kids goodbye as they hit the books.

A host of celebrity parents have marked the occasion by sharing sweet family snaps with fans online. From Angelina Jolie to Gabrille Union and more, we've rounded up the top eight celebrity kids pictures to mark their return to school. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is off to Spelman College in Atlanta, and her famous mum shared the exciting news via Instagram. She captioned the post: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter, Kaavia, participated in the sweetest video with her mum. Gabrielle shared the clip with fans, alongside the caption: " Nuthin Like A New Do. Get into ittttttttt. @hairbywankaya put that extra back to school sauce on it. And why my Mama been in jammies since she got off on Friday."

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart celebrate her three sons' return to school. She shared an image of her kids, Mason, Braydon and Tucker, as they returned to 3rd, 11th and 8th grade. " "Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one!" Hart playfully said about her oldest son Mason.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a radiant image of her 14-year-old daughter Maddie with fans on social media. She captioned the emotional post: "Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school."

Vanessa & Nick Lachey

NCIS Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to share her excitement about her kids. Brooklyn and Phoenix, starting 2nd grade and kindergarten. She commented alongside the post: "Back-To-School 2022!" with a string of heart emojis.

Ryan Lochte

Wife of Olympian Ryan Lochte Kayla shared photos of their daughter, Liv, and son, Caiden, ready to go to school. The kids looked ready to go with their backpacks on and smart school attire.

Tammin Sursok

Former Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok posted a selfie via her Instagram story of herself, her husband and her daughter having fun in the car to mark the 8-year-old's return to school. The clip was captioned: "First day of school!!!!"

Jana Kramer

Country singer Jana Kramer celebrated her kids' return to school with this adorable picture. Daughter Jolie beamed as she clasped a "First Day of 1st Grade" sign, and son Jace held a "Pre K4" sign.

