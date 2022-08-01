Angelina Jolie reveals 'honor' as daughter Zahara to attend Spelman College Zahara is her eldest daughter

Angelina Jolie has revealed that her daughter Zahara has accepted an offer to study at the historically black women's liberal arts college Spelman.

The actress shared the news with fans on Sunday in an Instagram picture of Zahara with her fellow freshman girls. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl," Angelina captioned the post.

Founded in 1881, it is the oldest private HBCU liberal arts college for women in America and is in Atlanta, Georgia. Notable alumni include author Alice Walker and US politician Stacy Abrams.

Fans loved the rare update on the Oscar winning actor's children, and many congratulated Zahara for her acceptance.

"Spelman is a great choice & I’m sure she will excel in a mighty way there," wrote one follower as another shared: "Seems like yesterday your beautiful daughter was in your arms. Congratulations."

Angelina adopted Zahara in 2005 when she was six-months-old from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Zahara was later also adopted by her father Brad Pitt when he married Angelina, and she has Jolie-Pitt as her last name.

The former couple have six children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, all of whom were adopted, and Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

As young children, they were regularly spotted out in Los Angeles or traveling the globe with their parents. However, as the years have gone by the kids have not been seen as regularly, leaving fans wondering what they look like and what they're up to.

In 2019, Maddox moved to South Korea for college, studying biochemistry at Seoul's Yonsei University.

Rising star Shiloh is now 16 and has been making a name for herself in the dance world. A video posted from the LA dance studio Millenium Dance Complex in June 2022, displayed her amazing dance skills. Angelina told Vanity Fair in a 2010 interview that Shiloh had been exploring gender since she was three.

In 2014, Vivienne starred alongside her famous mom in the movie Maleficent, and played the younger version of Aurora. In 2016, Pax, Zahara and Knox voiced characters in Kung Fu Panda 3.