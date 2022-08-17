Angelina Jolie opens up about working with sons Pax and Maddox in new interview The Oscar winner's sons are making strides

Angelina Jolie is combining her love for her children with her love for the film industry by working alongside two of her sons.

The actress is currently working on her film Without Blood, where she will be directing Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, and her kids are involved as well.

Her sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, have also been part of the project, working jobs on the set alongside their mother while shooting in Italy.

Angelina spoke to People about the experience of being in the industry with her sons by her side, and she couldn't have been more proud of them.

"We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," she explained, detailing that the two were in the Assistant Director department.

Maddox also helped film behind-the-scenes footage for the project, something he also helped accomplish the previous time he worked with his mom, shooting stills on 2017's First They Killed My Father.

Angelina's kids are following in her and Brad's footsteps

Angelina simply expressed that he "worked hard," but the pride shone through, and she hoped to collaborate on other such projects with them.

The heartwarming time together comes at a difficult moment for Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she shares her kids with, as they prepare for daughter Zahara to leave for college soon.

However, the mom-of-six is keeping busy with projects such as this till then, even gushing about working with Salma and Demián on the drama.

"Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film," she continued to People. "I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away."

Salma had previously worked with the Oscar winner in Eternals, praising Angelina in a recent social media tribute, saying: "It's a dream come true to be directed by @AngelinaJolie.

The actress is preparing for her daughter Zahara to go off to college

"I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years. As if that wasn't enough, I have the pleasure to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial!"

