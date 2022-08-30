Kathie Lee Gifford opens up about her big move away from television ahead of exciting new project The star has a newfound passion

Over the span of multiple decades, Kathie Lee Gifford became one of the most recognizable and beloved faces on daytime television.

However, while she may have gotten used to being on screen almost every day of her life, and it was a career she surely loved, she has no regrets about retiring from her hosting gigs.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the star opened up about her life away from the spotlight, moving to Nashville, and why she loves it all so much.

She has called Nashville home for three years now, and revealed of her decision: "For the first time after longing to be back in California for 45 years or whatever it was, I just thought, 'I don't want to be there. I'm going to Tennessee.'"

Though Kathie was actually born in Paris, France, she spent the last several decades living in the Northeast, having filmed Live! With Regis and Kathie since 1988, and later Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda since 2008, both of which filmed in New York City.

The bustling city will always hold a special place in her heart, but she admits being in Tennessee has totally reinvigorated her.

The former host detailed what fans can expect from her new book

She said: "I have a whole community of people here that share my faith," before adding: "It's been good for my soul, let me tell you."

The former morning show host is outspoken about being a devout Christian, and has turned it into her next career path. She recently wrote a book titled The God of the Way, and directed an accompanying film, The Way.

The star recently made an exciting visit to her old stomping grounds

Out on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, they detail the stories of key Biblical figures.

As she directs her focus towards writing music and directing, she admitted: "I felt like my creative years were just beginning. I really did, especially once I started directing. That changed everything."

