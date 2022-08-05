Kathie Lee Gifford has fans gushing over new video of baby grandson The former Today star is a doting grandmom

Kathie Lee Gifford is one proud grandmother, never passing by an opportunity to gush over her little bundle of joy.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford causes a stir in tight-fitting outfit on the beach

And the TV star did just that on social media on Friday, sharing an adorable new video of her baby grandson, Frank Gifford.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford invites fans inside her lavish living room

She shared the clip of presumably her daughter-in-law, Erika, rocking Frank to sleep and cooing to him while he lazily stared at the camera.

Erika even showed his fuzzy blanket, which had "I am loved" sewn onto it along with an excerpt from the Bible to go with it.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford makes exciting announcement about upcoming book release

"HAPPY FRANKIE FRIDAY!!" Kathie wrote, with Erika affectionately commenting in response: "The BEST DAY OF THE WEEK. Tho they all are quite special w our little guy. We love you bubbe!!"

Kathie delighted her fans with another peek at baby Frank

A fan commented: "Man, those Gifford genes are sooooo strong! What a doll," with another saying: "Cody number 2. Precious. I remember when you called into the show and told Regis Cody was born," and a third adding: "That smile!! I look forward to Friday for pictures of Frankie!"

The former Today star was elated when she shared the news in June that her son Cody and Erika had welcomed a baby boy.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford melts hearts with new photo of her baby grandson

MORE: Hoda Kotb celebrates former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford's baby news on the air

"My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!" she wrote alongside a picture.

The photo featured her 32-year-old son and his wife in the delivery room as they cuddled up to their newborn, peacefully cuddled up.

Her grandson was named in honor of her late husband

Many quickly took to congratulating Kathie and her family, even noticing the tribute she paid to her late husband by naming the baby after him, with Erika also adding that his middle name, Michael, came from an uncle of hers who had unexpectedly passed away.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.