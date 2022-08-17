Kathie Lee Gifford delights fans with epic return to Today Show Just like she never left!

Today Show fans just received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon when the show revealed an iconic comeback.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford pays heartfelt birthday tribute to former co-star Hoda Kotb

None other than the very familiar Kathie Lee Gifford made her way towards the show, making the grandest of entrances, and sending fans absolutely wild.

Loyal viewers of Today sure were in for a treat, as the show's official Instagram account shared plenty of adorable clips of the past Today host reuniting with her former co-star, Hoda Kotb.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kathie invites fans inside her lavish living room at her home in Tennessee

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford has fans gushing over new video of baby grandson

Kathie first joined the long-running show back in 2008, and left over a decade later in 2019, having then been replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

However, despite how long it's been since she was on the hosting chair, clips from her visit prove that she undoubtedly still considers the NBC studios and the show's crew her home and family.

The best-selling author received an entrance like no other, with Jenna hailing her "royalty" and Hoda exclaiming: "Make room! Make room!" as they brought her backstage.

The star's grand welcome back

The sweet moment sees her former work colleagues anticipating her arrival and clapping for her, and she cheekily said: "Stop it!" before winking at the camera and signaling her hands as if to welcome more applause.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford causes a stir in tight-fitting outfit on the beach

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford makes exciting announcement about upcoming book release

Another post sharing bits from her appearance was endearingly captioned with: "We were so honored and excited to have THE @kathielgifford back in studio to talk about her new movie The Way and its companion book, The God of the Way: A Journey into the Stories, People, and Faith that Changed the World Forever."

The three sure look good together!

Once again she was hailed as Today royalty, which no doubt she is, and pictures from the eventful day saw the iconic trio, Hoda, Jenna and Kathie, all with ear to ear smiles on their faces.

Fans absolutely raved over the reunion, and begged for an official return, writing: "Still so dang cute!" and: "Love all three of you! Can't you just be a trio!" as well as: "I miss her presence so much on Today," plus another added: "Come back Kathy Lee."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.