Kathie Lee Gifford pays poignant tribute to late friend and co-star Regis Philbin The former Live host was incredible close to the late TV star

Kathie Lee Gifford was in a poignant mood over the weekend as the TV personality reflected on her late friend.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Regis Philbin, on what would have been his 91st birthday.

Kathie was incredibly close to Regis, who passed away in July 2020, aged 89.

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford shares glimpse inside her lavish home

The star shared a black-and-white photo of the pair of them together on her social media page, alongside the message: "I miss Regis every day. But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91. Sending love to Joy and the rest of the family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life."

Fans were quick to comment on the post to show Kathie support, with one writing: "So hard to believe he's gone, sending love," while another wrote: "Lots of love." A third added: "You two were great together, iconic."

Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute on what would have been Regis Philbin's 91st birthday

Kathie and Regis hosted Live together from 1985 to 2000, and remained incredibly close following their time working together on the hit ABC daytime show.

Regis passed away from natural causes in 2020 and at the time, Kathie paid a heartbreaking tribute to her dear friend.

The star opened up about the last time she had seen Regis during an appearance on Today, as she chatted to her former co-star Hoda Kotb.

Kathie and Regis were incredibly close

She revealed she had only recently met up with Regis and his wife Joy in New York, shortly before he died. "Of course the first call I always make [when in New York City] is to Regis and Joy, so I said, 'Can we get together? Can we have some lunch?'" she explained.

"So they came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility in him than I'd seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles.

The iconic TV duo hosted Live together for many years

"We sat right here on my screened porch and we laughed ourselves sick – we always just picked up right where we left off.

"We had the best time, and after they left, I thought to myself 'Lord, is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?' Because he was failing, I could tell."

