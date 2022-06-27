Kathie Lee Gifford makes exciting announcement about upcoming book release The former Today star has had an exciting year!

Kathie Lee Gifford has a lot to be thankful for at the moment - from a new family addition to an upcoming book release.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford announces birth of baby grandson and his special name

On Monday, the former Today star took to Instagram to announce the news concerning her upcoming book, The God of the Way, which will hit the shelves in August.

Alongside a picture of the front cover of the book, the mother-of-two wrote: "Great news! My friend @rabbijasonobel and I have a new book coming on August 30th titled The God of the Way!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford invites fans inside her lavish home

"Join us as we discover the stories of key Biblical figures and how they continue to shape us all today. Merging the ancient with the modern, we analyze the story of God's plan for mankind with historical and cultural insights.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares emotive video from inside home as she discusses Memorial Day meaning

MORE: Beloved star makes cheeky comment about Jenna Bush Hager replacing Kathie Lee Gifford

"The God of the Way is available for pre-order now via the link in my bio!"

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I can't wait for this!" while another wrote: "Looking forward to reading your book! Congratulations." A third added: "Yay! Pre-ordering now."

Kathie Lee Gifford announced the news of her new upcoming book

Kathie Lee has been living on cloud nine since the arrival of her first grandchild, baby Frank, at the beginning of the month.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford's joyful month in family involving son Cody

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares sweet tribute to former co-star

The doting grandmother announced Frank's arrival on social media by sharing a sweet picture of her son Cody and his wife Erika doting on their newborn in hospital.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

The TV star shares her two children with late husband Frank Gifford

The TV star's baby grandson was named after her late husband Frank Gifford, making the joyous occasion all the more special.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford's son's gorgeous wedding photos revealed

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares joy over baby news in celebratory new post

Discussing the significance of her grandchild's name shortly after his arrival, Kathie made an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, to talk to her former co-star Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who replaced her following her departure from the NBC show in 2019.

She said that Frank's name had been a surprise to her, telling the hosts: "I guess, [Cody] never got over, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age," the TV personality added. "He was his hero and still is."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.