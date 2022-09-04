Courteney Cox makes a splash with latest swimsuit video - and fans are impressed She looks fabulous!

Courteney Cox is truly living her best life and seriously impressing fans with a glimpse into her summer!

The star took to Instagram to share a look into how she has been spending the last days of warm weather, alongside boyfriend Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol Fame, and she has blown fans away in more ways than one.

She has done it all throughout her summer, from sight-seeing in different countries, to driving boats, and spending days soaking up the sun.

The actress shared a video of her latest travels, in which she's seen trying her best driving on the opposite side of the road than she's used to, during a getaway in Ireland, which just so happens to be her boyfriend's native country.

Then it switches to a clip of her manning an entirely different vehicle, as she cruises on the ocean in between cliffs, driving a chic wooden boat throughout the Amalfi coast in Italy.

She fits right in, and showcased her stunning physique and impressive abs donning a black triangle bikini with white stitching, paired with aviator sunglasses, and though a later clip sees her struggling to stay steady on the tumultuous waters, at least she still looked fabulous!

The star revisited her fabulous summer

The rest of the summer vacation footage includes adorable photos of her and Johnny, looking all loved up as they capture their different date nights throughout their vacation, and it's set to Top Gun: Maverick hit song I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic.

The Friends star cheekily captioned the post with: "Learning to drive in Ireland and on the open seas. Not good at either, but I ain't worried 'bout it….my instructor was hot."

The couple seems to have had a blast

Fans gave the very same compliment to her as well, taking to the comments to write: "OMG, simply GORGEOUS!!!" and: "And looking amazing while doing it!" as well as: "The most beautiful captain in the world," plus another follower added: "You look so gorgeous."

Others couldn't help but commend her on her driving skills despite her modesty about them, writing: "I cannot even imagine doing this. I guarantee I would be on the wrong side of the road," and: "You can do it! You can do everything."

