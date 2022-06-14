Courteney Cox's daughter Coco turns 18 and the resemblance is uncanny - see photo The actress shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette

The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Courteney Cox's teenage daughter.

The Friends actress celebrated a major milestone with her only child as Coco turned 18!

MORE: Courteney Cox surprises BRIT Award viewers with a rare appearance with boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Taking to Instagram, Courteney, wished her daughter a happy birthday with a selection of photos, including one of her on the beach - and they certainly have the same smile.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox and her daughter share glimpse inside their stunning living room

The mom-of-one also posted an adorable throwback of Coco from her childhood and fans were blown away by how much she had grown up to look like her mom.

"Happy 18th birthday coco! I'm so proud to be your mom," she wrote. "You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x."

MORE: Courteney Cox's insane Malibu beach house where Ed Sheeran stayed rent-free

MORE: Courteney Cox shares surprising revelation about daughter Coco, 17

Courteney's social media followers rushed to send their best wishes and to comment on their uncanny resemblance - especially with her new raven hairdo.

Courteney Cox's daugher Coco is all grown up

"She has your smile," wrote one, while another added: "She's a mini CC," and a third said: "The photo of you together is gorgeous."

Fans are loving Courteney's more natural appearance - and the actress is too. She recently opened up about some regrettable surgical procedures that left her unrecognizable.

SEE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine: "There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realize that, oh [expletive], I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

Courtney Cox is very grateful to have her teenage daughter

Courteney shares her daughter with her ex-husband, David Arquette, and they went through a lot to have Coco.

They underwent two rounds of IVF and several miscarriages too. Speaking about the experience to NBC, she said: "I had a lot of miscarriages and I don't think that's something people shouldn't talk about because it's… unfortunate, but it happens.

"I just think it's important to get things out there so people can realize they're not alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.