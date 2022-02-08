Courteney Cox surprises BRIT Award viewers with a rare appearance with boyfriend Johnny McDaid The couple have been together since 2013

Courteney Cox surprised the BRIT Awards viewers on Tuesday evening when she made an unexpected appearance alongside her partner, Johnny McDaid.

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol rocker presented the award for Best International Song and looked adorable as they walked out on stage together to the sound of cheering from audience members. Courteney, 57, looked stunning in a black silk long-sleeved shirt which she paired with a matching skirt, while Johnny, 45, matched her in an all-black outfit consisting of a T-shirt, skinny jeans and leather jacket.

The couple have been together since 2013 but tend to keep their relationship low-key so are rarely spotted together. However, Courteney recently shared a rare insight into their relationship, admitting that she is "not opposed" to marriage after previously calling off her engagement to Johnny back in 2015 before reuniting.

They spent the pandemic apart as Johnny was based in Ireland, with the actress admitting that she has "never met someone more patient".

She said: "He is a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient. He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals."

Courteney Cox made an unexpected appearance with partner, Johnny McDaid

She continued: "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Asked by People if she may ever get married again, the mom-of-one shared: "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Courteney and Johnny were first spotted together in November 2013 at a partner held by Jennifer Aniston.

They were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran. Courteney was previously married to her fellow Scream star David Arquette. The former couple, who recently reunited for the fifth instalment in the horror film franchise, 17-year-old daughter Coco.

