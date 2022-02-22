Courtney Cox dazzles in new video as she reveals regret over past transformation The Friends star has a new show coming soon

Courteney Cox is making serious waves with her latest cover story. The actress took fans behind the scenes of her recent photoshoot for The Sunday Times Style Magazine.

The Friends star dazzled in a variety of looks, receiving a flood of compliments from her celebrity friends and fans.

In the cover story, which is headlined "Up close and personal with Courteney Cox," she promotes her new TV show for Starz, titled Shining Vale, and opens up about some regrettable surgical procedures that left her unrecognizable.

WATCH: First look at Courteney's new show, Shining Vale

Courteney was candid in the interview about her past cosmetic procedures, admitting that: "There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realize that, oh [expletive], I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

She has previously opened up about the struggles of getting older within Hollywood beauty standards, and confessed to The Sunday Times that she is still figuring out life and fame after her iconic role in Friends.

Courteney's behind-the-scenes video

Courteney was styled in a variety of stunning looks which she shared on Instagram, in a video captioned with: "Playing dress up… very seriously." She showed off her impressive abs clad in a cropped blazer held together with just one button, paired with flowy black pants.

The star highlighted her fabulous figure in a series of leather looks, and looked sharp in a mint colored blazer. For the cover image, Courteney looked unreal leaning over a table, hand in her tousled hair, wearing an oversized denim logomania blazer by Giorgio Armani.

The fabulous cover picture

A slew of stars rushed to the comments to compliment the mom-of-one, with Jennifer Garner commenting: "Beeeeautiful," Olivia Munn writing: "QUEEN," and Celeste Barber saying: "Um, excuse me please." Tan France, Leslie Mann, and Sara Foster also left comments.

