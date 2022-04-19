Friends' Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox branded 'iconic' as they rock special new merchandise The tees will be available for four weeks

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been branded 'iconic' by fans after they shared a fun reunion video.

MORE: Courteney Cox poses with fans as she makes rare appearance with boyfriend Johnny McDaid

The two posed together for a post on Instagram which saw them rocking white and black tee-shirts, respectively, emblazoned with the words 'Friends Forever' and six keys, which references the moment in the final scene of the series when all six of the friends left their keys in Monica and Chandler's apartment as they moved out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cast of Friends do carpool karaoke

"Friends forever, link in bio @americares @ebmrf," the pair captioned the post, tagging the non-profit organizations Americares and EBMRF.

"What an iconic duo," commented pal Trudi Styler while others tagged their own best friends. The tees will be available for four weeks and they benefit Americares, EBMRF and others.

MORE: Friends cast’s epic real-life homes: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and more

MORE: Courteney Cox has the sweetest nickname for BFF Jennifer Aniston

The latest drop of merchandise is based around the final four seasons of the show, and also includes designs that feature the phrases, 'I got off the plane,' and 'it's the humidity'.

The pair played Rachel Green and Monica Gellar in the hit NBC show that ran from 1992 to 2002.

It made stars out of the six actors - including Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - and they all reunited on TV in late 2021 for a long-awaited sit down interview.

During the episode, Matthew admitted that he struggled with anxiety while filming the show, and felt a huge amount of pressure for the audience to laugh at his lines.

Jennifer also later revealed that the reunion was at times "hard," telling Rob Lowe on his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe: "Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, some easy and some not so easy for each of us... It was brutal, and also you can't turn it off.

"There are cameras everywhere and I can't stop crying... There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle. Maybe David didn't [cry], I don't think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr Tough Guy... Even he got a little misty.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.