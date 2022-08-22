Today's Al Roker marks milestone with 'wonderful' surprise birthday celebration

Al Roker turned 68 on Saturday and the beloved weatherman shared a glimpse of his joyous surprise birthday celebrations.

MORE: Al Roker continues to prepare for life-changing moment involving son Nick

Taking to Instagram, the weather anchor posted a carousel of upbeat snaps documenting the 'wonderful' family event organised by his wife, Deborah Roberts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame

In one photo, Al revealed the birthday dinner menu which featured an array of gourmet dishes including Spanish mackerel, pici pasta, apple upside-down cake and a bespoke elderflower cocktail.

MORE: Al Roker shares unexpected video for daughter revealing unfortunate health diagnosis

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts mourn heartbreaking loss of her sister

In other snaps, a beaming Al could be seen enjoying his special meal surrounded by his nearest and dearest.

The TV star enjoyed a surprise birthday meal

He captioned his photos: "#Aboutlastnight @debrobertsabc arranged a wonderful family #surprisebirthdaydinner at the fabulous @wmfarmerandsons in #hudsonny."

Al's fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Happy Birthday, Al! I bet you had a lovely time!" whilst a second remarked: "Looks like a wonderful birthday celebration and I wish you a very blessed, healthy year ahead!"

Gushing over the food, a third penned: "That menu looks AMAZING! If there were leftovers, pls ship them here please and thank you," and a fourth added: "Looks absolutely dreamy!! @debrobertsabc nailed it!! Glad you had a wonderful birthday - you deserve it!"

Al's birthday celebrations come after he shared an impressive health milestone. Following his weight loss and cancer diagnosis, the star revealed that he has officially made it to a whopping 210 consecutive days of walking all those steps.

Since his commitment, which started approximately the very first week of 2022, Today reports that the host has not only walked the Brooklyn half marathon, but he has also lost 45 pounds thanks to his walking routine and "low-carb diet."

Al ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon in May

Al has been open about his health and weight loss journey after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2002, which saw him lose more than 100lbs following the procedure.

In an article for Today, he wrote: "My wife is a size 4; she runs, she works out and it became a problem in our marriage. On a Saturday she’d get up, get dressed to run and I’d be sitting on the couch or making breakfast for the kids.

"She was upset about it, she was frustrated, she was angry. She thought, 'Why don't you care enough about yourself and why don't you care about me and our relationship enough to change?' And I said, 'Look, it's not about you. It’s about me.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.