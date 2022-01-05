Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts wishes for 'healthy moments' in reflective message The Today star's family are hoping for a better 2022

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts were happy to say goodbye to the year 2021, which was a difficult one for many.

The celebrity couple are looking to the future now, and Deborah shared a reflective message on New Year's Day, where she penned her hopes for more "healthy moments".

The TV star shared a photo of herself and Al sitting in a restaurant in Hudson, New York, alongside the words: "Feeling and believing that we are on the cusp of a better year.

"May 2022 bring you more of everything that is good. More happiness. More compassion. More joy. More kindness. And most of all…more healthy moments. Happy New Year! #happynewyear #2022."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "God bless you and your family," while another wrote: "Please let it be a better year." A third added: "I sure hope so."

Deborah had previously shared a heartfelt note about the year 2021 just before Christmas, which was accompanied by a picture of her family.

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a heartfelt message about her hopes for 2022

She wrote: "Thursday thoughts…this has been a heck of a year. And that’s putting it kindly. Lots of sad, disappointing and difficult moments. But also lots of highs, victories and gratitude.

"But then this week! Many of us can’t be together during this time …a time we so hoped would be freeing and festive. Not the holiday we wanted or expected. But sometimes we need only look back through the photo memories of life to remember how blessed we are.

Al and Deborah with children Leila and Nick

"The challenges keep coming. But the love and beautiful connections will sustain us. Our crowd will hold each other from afar this holiday. "But these #tbt will stand in as the warm and tight embrace that will bind us until 2022.

"Let’s all pray for health , kindness and a better year. We sure we need it. #bewell @ouichefroker @cleilapatra @alroker @nickroker155."

