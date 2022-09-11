Carrie Underwood stuns fans with jaw-dropping transformation to celebrate special milestone

Carrie Underwood stunned her fans with photos showing how she has transformed over the last decade, with some commenting that she looks "better now than you ever have".

The singer was celebrating ten years of her role on the NFL Sunday Night Football show on NBC, and took to Instagram to share a series of photos during her time on the popular show.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood jokes she is no longer 'young and carefree'

"A look back at 10 years with @snfonnbc… join us for the new season on @nbc and @peacocktv starting tomorrow night!" Carrie captioned the photos.

The images showed Carrie in her signature glamorous ensembles, including bejeweled mini dresses and PVC trousers.

The 39-year-old was inundated with complimentary comments from fans and friends, including singer Jennifer Wayne, who wrote: "You look better now than you ever have!!! Like a good red wine."

Carrie Underwood looked back on her decade on Sunday Night Football

"This just proves she doesn't age," another commented, while a third asked: "Is it just me or has she been perfect for the past ten years?"

Carrie has been the face and voice of the show since 2013, and sings the theme song, Waiting All Day for Sunday Night, each week.

Carrie is returning for her tenth series on the NBC show

It is a job she has previously revealed that she especially loves as a life-long football fan. "I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football from birth," Carrie said, via UMG Nashville. "I'm from Oklahoma – we're a football state. It's just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it."

She continued: "We would drive down to Dallas and watch the Cowboys play whenever we could. There's just something about being at a live sporting event or watching it on TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals. There's an excitement to it that really, it's unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing."

