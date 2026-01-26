Carrie Underwood shares surprising career update after American Idol

Carrie Underwood is back for another season on the judges' panel for American Idol, the show she won herself 20 years ago.

The 42-year-old country music star joined as a judge in season 23, replacing Katy Perry and stepping in with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. So it makes sense that she'll be spending the rest of her year off Idol supporting them instead.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood joined her "American Idol" co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her fellow judges, the late night host asked each of them about their touring plans, with both Luke and Lionel outlining their several dates on the road in 2026.

For Carrie? "No!" she quickly responded, adding she'd rather see the other two. For the "Before He Cheats" singer, the move is a surprising one, given her reputation as one of country music's most active touring artists.

© Getty Images The singer revealed that she won't be touring this year, and will instead catch the other two on stage

Carrie's last headlining tour was the Denim and Rhinestones Tour, in support of her most recent album of the same name, which ran from October 15, 2022 to March 17, 2023. Once the tour ended, however, the performances didn't stop, as she returned to Las Vegas to continue her Reflection residency, which itself came to a close after nearly four years in 2025.

The singer has a few shows lined up this year so far, including two in June, two in August and one in September. However, those are all one-off concerts rather than her usual tours. It seems like Carrie's going to be spending more time at home in Tennessee with husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah. Learn more about her life with Mike below...

At one point during her Live! appearance, she does talk about life back at her family home, saying: "I got lunches to make and breakfast to make, and I got to get up before my kids do or it's going to be bad."

Speaking with Las Vegas Magazine last year, Carrie also hinted at the stability that a job like American Idol provided that touring did not, especially as the end of her residency coincided with her start on Idol.

© Getty Images Her last headlining tour stop was in 2023, when she wrapped the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour"

"The timing did work out beautifully as Idol came together," she noted. "It's a bit of a full-circle moment for me in a number of ways, given that the Reflection show is really a celebration of my career so far, which I owe so much of to American Idol."

"And similar to the residency, the Idol schedule is spread out over time, so neither meant being away from home for too long at one time."

© Getty Images Carrie has been a judge on "American Idol" since early 2025, joining in its 23rd season

And she has no plans of giving up touring altogether at any point! "I'm always doing shows, whether it's these, festivals, or other live events, so that will continue. Performing live and touring is probably the favorite part of what I'm lucky enough to get to do, whether we're coming to you in your town or you're coming from all over the world to see us in Vegas. I love it all."