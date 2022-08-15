Carrie Underwood announces long-awaited career news - fans react

Carrie Underwood may not be going off on tour for another two months, but she sure is ready to get back to work!

MORE: Why Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher was nervous during her recent performance

Despite her tour being a while away, she is still keeping busy, and just left fans in total anticipation as she gave them a new and exciting career update.

The star is set to take on the stage sooner than October, but a totally different one than her usual residency and tour set-up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie is unrecognizable in incredible video from the 1990s

MORE: Carrie Underwood debuts special transformation - and fans are obsessed

Carrie took to Instagram to announce that come September, she would be kicking off the highly-anticipated return of Sunday Night Football.

Football season starts back up on 11 September, and while some fans might be tuning in to watch the games, hundreds of thousands also can't wait to see the songstress kick off opening night.

It appears like she is ready to steal the show away from the athletes, as the photo used for the exciting announcement already commands all of the attention. The promotional portrait sees Carrie with her signature, long platinum blonde hair being blown away from her face, and she looks fabulous as ever donning a form-fitting off-the-shoulder dress with glass appliquées and a patch on her side.

Carrie looks amazing in the announcement

She paired the look with equally shiny and glamorous earrings, plus a smokey nude make-up look.

MORE: Carrie Underwood celebrates joyous news in dazzling sheer dress

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals bold prediction for Carrie Underwood after phenomenal AGT performance

"Can't wait for Sunday nights starting in September!" she wrote in her caption revealing the news, while the Sunday Night Football official Instagram account said: "@carrieunderwood stars in the Sunday Night Football show open for the 10th consecutive season."

The star most recently rocked the stage at CMA Fest on 3 August

Fans were quick to express instant excitement over the news, taking to the comments to write: "I Can't Wait for September 11th!" and: "You look amazing, as usual," as well as: "Looking good," plus another added: "Beautiful and stunning as always."

What's more, Carrie won't be the only star present on Sunday night, as the first game features the Dallas Cowboys competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose quarterback is none other than Tom Brady.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.