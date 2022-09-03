Carrie Underwood reveals incredible insight into family life in fun new video 

Carrie Underwood has shared a cheeky video in which she admits she is no longer "young hip and carefree".

The mom-of-two has long been a fan of gardening and curating her vegetable patch at her Nashville home, and on Saturday she took to Instagram to share a video of the veggies she has grown including beans, tomatoes and squash.

"One minute you're young hip and carefree and the next minute you're photographing vegetables in your garden," the voiceover intoned but she jokingly claimed in the caption that she was "not sure I was ever young, hip and carefree".

"#GardenLife #IWetMyPlants #RefusesToBuyProduce #yum," she added, revealing that she doesn't buy produce from the grocery store and only uses what she grows.

"Growing your own food is so rewarding!! Awesome looking produce!!" commented one fan as others shared their laughter with her over the implications of the video.

The country music singer has proven over the years that she doesn't mind getting her hands dirty, which is a good thing considering she lives on a huge ranch in Tennessee, with her family.

Carrie is a keen gardener

Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, all muck in to create a wholesome existence away from the spotlight - and this past week Carrie proved just how far she's come when it comes to gardening when she revealed she'd harvested quinoa from scratch.

The mom-of-two showed photos of the enormous stalks hung up in her greenhouse and wrote: "Been busy working on turning this into this #quinoa." The second image was the seeds sitting neatly in a glass jar.

Carrie loves sharing glimpses into her everyday life with her fans and recently took to Instagram once again to document a fun girls' day at her home, where she was joined by friends to make soup using all the fresh vegetables she grows in her expansive garden.

They are raising their family on the 400-acre land

The couple spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."