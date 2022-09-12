Carrie Underwood wears the most stylish dress in exciting new video The singer looked amazing!

Carrie Underwood has wowed her fans on social media after sharing a video of her on stage in a dazzling mini-dress for her appearance on NBC's Sunday Night Football (SNF).

The country music star, who has performed at the annual sporting event for the last ten years, shared the video to her official Instagram page.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood stuns in a mini-dress for SNF performance

She could be seen taking to the stage in Las Vegas to perform an updated rendition of her classic SNF tune, Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.

Carrie looked incredible with her signature blonde hair in loose waves and wearing a one-sleeved electric blue mini-dress adorned with shards of glass, giving off a mirror-ball effect.

The superstar was clearly thrilled to be back performing as she wrote in the caption: "The wait is over! Let’s do this! @snfonnbc #10years."

The singer has performed at the event for the last ten years

Shortly before posting the video to Instagram, Carrie also shared a series of images from her time performing at SNF over the years. The images showed Carrie in her signature glamorous ensembles, including similar bejeweled mini dresses and PVC trousers.

Carrie said of the show in a statement: "Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me.

"It's always a fun day when we shoot the new open—our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year."

Carrie is a self-confessed football fan

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by Carrie's Instagram video. One person wrote in the comments: "Hands down the best part of SNF kickoff." Another said: "Favorite part of football season."

A third added: "My boys were SO EXCITED that Carrie was back and had to dance to it multiple times." Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Great video!!! Thanks for sharing!! You are so beautiful."

