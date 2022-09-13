Gisele Bündchen opens up about wanting husband Tom Brady to be more present in their children's lives The star made her stance crystal clear

Ever since Tom Brady revealed that he would be retracting his plans to retire, though fans were of course excited, many wondered how his wife Gisele Bündchen would feel.

The news was quickly followed by rumors of marriage troubles and tension between the two, citing his decision to continue playing as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback as the reason behind it.

Now, as more questions about the future of her marriage continue to come up, the model made it very clear where she stands with her husband's career and his decision to keep playing.

Gisele maintained that above all else, her main priority is raising and spending time with her children, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, and she said she felt she had already done her part in stepping away from the spotlight in order to do so.

She said: "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

The star added that: "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

The star looked fabulous on the cover

Gisele also wasn't shy about revealing her worries about Tom's ongoing football career, though she did admit she felt the depiction of her being "desperate" for him to retire was sexist.

She explained: "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.

Tom has tried his best to make his football career a family affair

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," she said.

Tom made his post-retirement comeback official on 11 September, which proved to be the right choice, as he already won his first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

