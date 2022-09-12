Gisele Bündchen extends support to husband Tom Brady amid major football win

Tom Brady is proving his shocking decision to retract his retirement and play again as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback is certainly paying off.

The star made his post-retirement comeback official on 11 September, playing, and winning, against the Dallas Cowboys as Sunday Night Football finally returned. It is his 23rd season playing.

Plus, though the rumor mill has been non stop discussing tension in his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, attributing a rough patch to his plans to keep playing rather than settle down with family, the supermodel still made a show of support for her husband.

Gisele took to Twitter to wish the athlete and his team good luck as they returned for yet another high-stakes football season, which many sports professionals are predicting might actually be Tom's last, though he's certainly made his retirement difficult to predict.

While the mother-of-two was reportedly not in attendance during the big night, she still gave her husband and his team a sweet shout out by tweeting out: "Let's go @TomBrady! Let's go Bucs!"

Even amid rumors of a rift between the two, the football player took to Instagram prior to his game to make his commitment to the game as clear as possible.

The model has always supported Tom's intense career

Acknowledging fans' questioning over his recent absence from practice, he said: "It's been a unique offseason, and lately, I've been seeing the same question on social media," adding screenshots of comments such as: "Why didn't Tom Brady just retire?" and: "Why'd you come back?"

He explained: "I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple." Sharing a video montage of him playing for both the Patriots and his current team, he stated: "We've got a hell of a team."

The athlete shows no signs of stopping

Though he is 45, and way past the typical prime playing age for a football player, he said: "I'm still feeling pretty good, and an arm is a terrible thing to waste."

He concluded his announcement with: "I've been reminded for almost a decade now, you're headed for extinction. And maybe so, but not today."

