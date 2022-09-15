Cindy Crawford dazzles alongside lookalike daughter – fans react

Cindy Crawford stepped out to enjoy 'a girl's night' on Wednesday alongside her mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber.

Dressed to impress, the mother-daughter duo donned their finery to attend the launch of Vogue's Edward Enningful's latest memoir. Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old shared an upbeat snap of herself and Kaia posing alongside a beaming Edward.

Supermodel legend Cindy looked sensational in her autumnal-hued outfit comprising an asymmetric pleated leather skirt and a rust-coloured cowl neck halter top. Cindy elevated her outfit with a pair of strappy beige heels and a matching clutch.

Kaia, 21, looked fresh off the catwalk in her micro black strappy dress with sultry mesh panels. The budding model completed her look with a pair of wraparound heels and a touch of vampy makeup in the form of a smoky eye and a slick of dark brown lipstick.

The duo rallied behind Edward

Cindy captioned her snap: "Girls night out with @kaiagerber in LA to celebrate @edward_enninful and his brilliant book, #AVisibleMan, Congrats Edward!"

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous Cindy," whilst a second remarked: "You are the definition of beauty."

Other fans were blown away by their similarity, with one adding: "Beautiful daughter, looks like you!"

Kaia and Cindy looked ultra-glam

"Daughter is just like her mother," wrote a second, whilst a third chimed: "Gorgeous mom and daughter."

Cindy's girl's night out comes after she stepped out of her comfort zone and headed into the Nevada desert to attend the Burning Man festival. Documenting her experience, Cindy posted a selfie showing herself decked out in desert attire, including sand goggles and a bandana.

"I still can't believe I went to Burning Man this time last week! @kaiagerber and I got a last-minute invite from friends and we looked at each other and said "why, not?!" We were so fortunate to go with experienced "burners" who took us under their wings and showed us the ropes," Cindy wrote.

Cindy shared her festival experience

Gushing with praise, Cindy added: "It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa enabled me to reconnect to my maiden self— adventurous, fun, curious and carefree.

"Sometimes the roles we play in "real" life disconnect us from our most joyous selves and only when we are so far out of our comfort zone, we have no other choice but to look within."

