Cindy Crawford is dazzling in latest candid bathrobe picture The model reveals how she maintains her glow

Cindy Crawford certainly knows how to relax in style! Even when enjoying some surely needed self-care time, the bombshell can't help but look like a true model.

Cindy shared on Instagram a jaw-dropping new picture taken from a luxurious hotel, featuring the star taking full advantage of all its lovely amenities.

The iconic model posed in a waffle-knit lilac bathrobe and her hair up in a towel, as she rested her elbow on a table full of breakfast goodies and a stunning flower arrangement in the colors of her robe.

Holding a cup of coffee in one hand, Cindy looked fresh-faced and absolutely glowing in her latest candid picture, which she captioned: "Love a hotel breakfast!"

The star's comment section was inundated both with agreement and compliments. "Hotel breakfasts always taste better!" someone commented, while another said: "You love your purple and it loves you." One fan described Cindy as: "The personification of divine feminine energy!"

The model relaxes in style

Cindy is not one to shy away from a candid, make-up free picture, as she has the perfect tool to keep her skin looking better and better every day.

The image showed off just how effective Cindy's skin care line really is. She tagged her brand, Meaningful Beauty, in the post. She calls the results of the products "MB Glow" and she is undoubtedly glowing.

Cindy shows off her impressive skin care line

Meaningful Beauty is known as Cindy's "breakthrough secret to younger looking skin and hair." Fans of the model and celebrities alike are fond of the products, with stars like Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Sex and the City's Kristin Davis being ambassadors of the company.

Though Cindy's face is seemingly never aging, her looks and glow are continued through her look alike daughter and fellow model, Kaia Garber, who she shares with husband of 24 years, Rande Gerber.

